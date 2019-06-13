Blues Parade 2019: Route, Date, Schedule, TV Info and More

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues are NHL champions for the first time since their franchise's 1967 debut, as they defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday at TD Garden.

St. Louis has plenty of celebrating to do after seeing the city's first championship since 2011, when the Cardinals beat the Texas Rangers in the World Series.

It will have a chance to congratulate the Blues in person for the city parade. Here's a look at all of the relevant details.

Date

Saturday, June 15 (via Frank Cusumano of KSDK News)

Time

To be announced.

Route

To be announced.

TV Info

To be announced.

A raucous throng of fans should await the Blues if the Wednesday night scene at Busch Stadium is any indication. Despite inclement weather, tens of thousands of fans watched their team win the Stanley Cup on a Jumbotron:

And a bunch of fans either there, at the Enterprise Center or off the street celebrated into the night:

The Blues didn't look anywhere close to Stanley Cup champions on Jan. 2. Their 34 points (on a 15-18-4 record) was the league's lowest mark. Furthermore, Caesars Palace listed the Blues as 250-1 underdogs to win the Cup on Jan. 7.

However, St. Louis rode a new goaltender in Jordan Binnington to a playoff berth. The 25-year-old got a midseason call-up and proceeded to go 24-5-1 in 30 games, helping the Blues earn third place in the Central Division with 99 points after a 30-10-5 finish.

The playoffs were never a cakewalk for St. Louis: The team won two six-game series and two seven-game sets. However, the Blues dominated on the road to the tune of a 10-3 playoff record, including 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final.

The road warriors will return home for the parade. "Hundreds of thousands" cheered the Cardinals when they won the 2011 World Series, per Veronique LaCapra of St. Louis Public Radio. Expect the same when fans celebrate the Blues' first title.