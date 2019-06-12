WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from June 12June 13, 2019
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from June 12
A rivalry concluded and two intensified Wednesday night on WWE Network in what was an explosive episode of NXT.
Kushida and Drew Gulak proved who the supreme submission wrestler in NXT was when they battled in a physically grueling submission match. Elsewhere on the card, Io Shirai and Candice LeRae looked for revenge against Shayna Baszler's partners in crime, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir in a tag team match while Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan squared off with Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong in the night's main event.
Who emerged victoriously from each match?
Find out with this recap of the June 12 episode.
Io Shirai and Candice LeRae vs. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir
Candice LeRae and Io Shirai kicked off Wednesday's show, battling Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir while NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler watched from the entrance ramp.
LeRae was red-hot to start, unloading on both of her opponents until a well-timed distraction from Duke allowed Shafir to drop her across the top rope with a big boot.
The heels isolated LeRae and worked her over until a hot tag to Shirai brought about the crescendo of the match.
Shirai exploded into the match, delivered a 619 to Duke and mocked Baszler by stomping on her arm, much in the same way The Queen of Spades has repeatedly punished her own opposition.
This drew Baszler closer to the squared circle and Shirai made her pay for it, laying her out with a moonsault from the top rope. She sent the champion into the steel ring steps as the referee threw the match out.
Shirai and Baszler fought into the audience as officials hit the ring to separate the remaining combatants.
Result
LeRae and Shirai fought Duke and Shafir to a no contest
Grade
B+
Analysis
The rivalry between Baszler and Shirai continued here in logical fashion as the No. 1 contender sent a message loudly and clearly to the imposing champion that she does not fear her.
The match itself showed both the growth of Shafir and Duke, as well as their limitations but to this point, they have been used to perfection by a creative team that understands how to portray them while they grow and evolve as performers.
The revelation that Baszler will defend her title against Shirai in a Steel Cage match next week provides that show a blockbuster main event and a match the brand can build from leading into its next TakeOver live event.
Submission Match: Kushida vs. Drew Gulak
Kushida and Drew Gulak brought their rivalry to a head in a submission match as each looked to prove they were the superior submission-based wrestler.
An early exchange gave way to a stalemate before Kushida made his first attempt at the Hoverboard Lock. Gulak tried to counter out of a cross armbar but Kushida lured him into a chase that ended with a big kick that stunned the 205 Live stalwart.
Gulak halted the momentum of his opponent and targeted the back. He stretched him out, attempting to force the tapout, but the resilient babyface refused.
The Timesplitter finally mustered some offense and trapped Gulak in another armbreaker. The heel was able to drape his foot over the rope, though, forcing the break. Kushida followed up with an ankle lock but Gulak countered into one of his own.
Kushida fought through the pain and made it to the ropes, breaking the hold. Moments later, he seized control one last time, delivered a nasty kick to the damaged arm of his opponent and tapped him out to the Hoverboard Lock for the hotly contested victory.
The competitors engaged in a show of respect after the bout.
Result
Kushida defeated Gulak
Grade
A
Analysis
The approach NXT has taken with Kushida to this point has been perfect.
It has provided him with this awesome entrance, presented him with the Timesplitter gimmick he popularized in New Japan Pro-Wrestling but above all else, has let him prove how damn good he is between the ropes.
Rather than taking on a plethora of squash bouts that do nothing for anyone involved, he has been allowed to have really strong in-ring performances that immediately legitimize him in the eyes of the wrestling-loving audience.
Whereas others, like Dominick Dijakovic and Keith Lee have had slower starts to their NXT careers for a number of reasons, Kushida has been presented in such a way that he could compete in a high-profile TakeOver match tomorrow and fans would buy it.
Matches like this, which also reminded everyone of why Gulak might be the most underappreciated talent in the sport, are why.
Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong
A rivalry renewed headlined this week's episode of NXT as Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan battled Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. Unlike the last time they battled, there were no titles at stake, only personal pride.
Hard strikes dominated the opening moments of the match before Lorcan exploded with a dive to the floor that wiped both opponents out.
The heels would turn the tables, working the Bostonian over for the majority of the middle portion of the match, sapping energy from him and keeping him out of his team's corner.
Burch did eventually receive the hot tag and exploded into the match, taking the fight to both O'Reilly and Strong. The action broke down as the match neared its end. All of a sudden, Jaxson Ryker of the Forgotten Sons made his presence felt, attacking security as he appeared in the arena.
The distraction allowed Burch to roll up O'Reilly for the upset victory.
Result
Burch and Lorcan defeated Strong and O'Reilly
Grade
B
Analysis
Anytime these two teams meet, the result is going to be a damn fun watch and this was no different.
Ryker appearing at the end of the match was a nice call back to the TakeOver ladder match and should spark a rivalry between The Forgotten Sons and Undisputed Era. Working with O'Reilly and Strong will only help Cutler and Blake further develop as a team.
The question is where that leaves Burch and Lorcan. The most obvious answer? In contention for the Street Profits' newly won titles.