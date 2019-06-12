WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from June 12

2 of 3

Kushida and Drew Gulak brought their rivalry to a head in a submission match as each looked to prove they were the superior submission-based wrestler.

An early exchange gave way to a stalemate before Kushida made his first attempt at the Hoverboard Lock. Gulak tried to counter out of a cross armbar but Kushida lured him into a chase that ended with a big kick that stunned the 205 Live stalwart.

Gulak halted the momentum of his opponent and targeted the back. He stretched him out, attempting to force the tapout, but the resilient babyface refused.

The Timesplitter finally mustered some offense and trapped Gulak in another armbreaker. The heel was able to drape his foot over the rope, though, forcing the break. Kushida followed up with an ankle lock but Gulak countered into one of his own.

Kushida fought through the pain and made it to the ropes, breaking the hold. Moments later, he seized control one last time, delivered a nasty kick to the damaged arm of his opponent and tapped him out to the Hoverboard Lock for the hotly contested victory.

The competitors engaged in a show of respect after the bout.

Result

Kushida defeated Gulak

Grade

A

Analysis

The approach NXT has taken with Kushida to this point has been perfect.

It has provided him with this awesome entrance, presented him with the Timesplitter gimmick he popularized in New Japan Pro-Wrestling but above all else, has let him prove how damn good he is between the ropes.

Rather than taking on a plethora of squash bouts that do nothing for anyone involved, he has been allowed to have really strong in-ring performances that immediately legitimize him in the eyes of the wrestling-loving audience.

Whereas others, like Dominick Dijakovic and Keith Lee have had slower starts to their NXT careers for a number of reasons, Kushida has been presented in such a way that he could compete in a high-profile TakeOver match tomorrow and fans would buy it.

Matches like this, which also reminded everyone of why Gulak might be the most underappreciated talent in the sport, are why.