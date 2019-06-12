Look: Warriors Unveil Updated Logo for 2019-20 Season

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 2: A close-up view of the team logo before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 2, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have unveiled a new logo for the 2019-20 season.

You just may have to squint real hard to notice the changes.

The Warriors released the logo Wednesday, helpfully noting the small differences that probably would have passed most by:

As far as updates go, you may find this interesting if you're into fonts or architectural accuracy.

Otherwise, it's basically the same logo as before—to the point it's hard to see why anyone went through the trouble. 

A redesign or revamping of the logo could have made some sense with the Warriors moving into the Chase Center next season. It may even have been fun to leave the old logo in the "past" as a nod to the organization's time in Oakland.

Instead, this is the NBA equivalent of being asked to discern the difference between the nine different shades of white at a paint store.

