Kaylyn Kyle Says She Received Death Threats After Criticizing Alex Morgan, USWNT

Former Canadian international Kaylyn Kyle said she has received death threats after being critical of the United States women's national team.

The U.S. defeated Thailand 13-0 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday, prompting Kyle to criticise the winning players for their celebrations.

Speaking on TSN (h/t beINsports), Kyle said:

"I'm all about passion and I think as a Canadian we would never think about doing something like that.

"We've played against the Americans before and you've got a player like [Canada captain] Christine Sinclair scoring a hat-trick and she would never even think about counting out how many goals she has on one hand.

"For me, it's disrespectful and disgraceful. Hats off to Thailand for holding their heads high, their first time on a World Cup stage, I'd love to just be there to hug them all."

Alex Morgan scored five as the world champions recorded the mammoth win in Reims.

Kyle tweeted she has received threats about her comments:

Per beINsports, Morgan defended the actions of her team as they ruthlessly dismantled Thailand.

"I think in the moment, every time we score a goal in the World Cup it's—you've dreamt of it since you were a little girl—winning a World Cup and being back here for a third time, we want that fourth star.

"We knew that every goal could matter. In this group stage game and when it comes to celebrations, this was a really good team performance tonight and I think it was important for us to celebrate with each other."

U.S. coach Jill Ellis added she wonders if a team would be criticised for a similarly lopsided scoreline at a men's World Cup.