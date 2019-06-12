Mark Henry Defends Undertaker, Goldberg; Triple H in Japan, More in WWE Roundup

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Henry Stands Up for The Undertaker and Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is no fan of those who have spoken out against The Undertaker and Goldberg on social media since their match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last week.

On Tuesday's edition of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, Henry chastised those who criticized The Undertaker and Goldberg for their performance:

"They went through it for you. But the 'Twitter fingers,' the people that can't run a mile in under a day, the people that can't lift their own body weight, do one pull-up, don't have a belief beyond anything but their own nose, those are the people that came on social media and berated The Undertaker and Goldberg. When it was a travesty to the wrestling business because they deserve better than that."

The Undertaker and Goldberg main-evented Super ShowDown in a nine-minute match that featured some rough spots. Goldberg appeared to land on his head during a Tombstone Piledriver, and he nearly dropped The Phenom on his head during a Jackhammer as well.

Despite the issues, Henry feels as though The Undertaker and Goldberg have more than earned respect from the fans:

"Anybody that sent a tweet like that, you should be ashamed of yourself. Everybody that knows you, should look at you differently. I'll be dammed if I'm going to let someone tarnish their memory because they got the ability to communicate with millions of people with sending a tweet. We have people that can't lace their own shoes, chew bubble gum at the same time trying to tear them down in a second, over a tweet. It's brutal to me."

While The Undertaker and Goldberg didn't put on a great match by any means, there is plenty of blame to go around. They are both over 50 years of age and were tasked with wrestling in 100-degree heat.

Also, rather than allowing them to do a five-minute spot fest that featured primarily their signature and finishing moves—much like Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33—they had to last nearly double that time.

The end result wasn't good, but that doesn't fall solely on the shoulders of Taker and Goldberg.

Triple H to Team with The Club in Japan

Triple H is set to become an honorary Bullet Club member when he teams with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on June 28.

According to WrestlingInc.com, WWE announced that Triple H will join The Club in an eight-man tag team match against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Samoa Joe at a WWE live event in Tokyo.

Anderson tweeted the following on the match:

It is a significant bout in the eyes of Japanese wrestling fans since Styles, Gallows and Anderson were key parts of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Styles, Gallows and Anderson had a run together in WWE as well, although Styles has been on his own for the past few years.

The match in Tokyo will be a throwback for WWE and Japanese wrestling fans alike, and the addition of Triple H to the mix ensures that even more attention will be paid to the contest.

Triple H matches are few and far between at this point in his career, but he chose an important one to involve himself with this month.

AEW Officially Signs Spears

All Elite Wrestling announced another signing Wednesday in the form of former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears:

Spears, who went by Tye Dillinger in WWE, is a 38-year-old veteran who began wrestling in 2001.

While he wasn't officially signed to AEW until Wednesday, he did appear at last month's Double or Nothing pay-per-view as part of the Casino Battle Royale for a chance to become the first AEW World champion. Adam "Hangman" Page went on to win the match.

Spears gained a following in WWE with his Perfect 10 gimmick and chant, but it never translated to a sustained push in the main roster.

With Spears relegated to lower-card matches and comedy segments, he requested and was granted his release in February.

Spears still has a tall mountain to climb in terms of becoming a top guy in AEW amid the likes of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Cody, Page and others, but it seems likely that he will be given more opportunities to shine in the upstart company.

