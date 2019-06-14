5 Smart Things AEW Can Do Between Now and Its Television Debut

AEW

Of all the exciting aspects to AEW, one that really has wrestling fans talking is the announced television deal with WarnerMedia and TNT slated to begin later this year. For the first time since 2001, a wrestling promotion other than WWE will feature a weekly show on a major television network.

Until then, AEW will feature its product through pay-per-views and additional events on B/R Live every few weeks leading up to the TV debut. Considering they only have a few hours over an extended period of time, it's tough to flesh out the character of every member of the roster and give them a proper storyline before their weekly show starts. However, there are certain things we think AEW should work on before that much anticipated day.

Here are five things we'd like to see AEW do between now and its television debut.

1. Establish roles of top-tier talent (and some mid-carders too)

The biggest benefit of hosting shows before the debut of their television deal is pushing the most well- known talent AEW has and building the credibility of lesser-known wrestlers who made a name for themselves on the independent circuit.

Now that the seeds have been planted after Double or Nothing and fans have a better idea of who to look out for, it's time to start establishing the storylines for Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, as well as up-and-comers MJF, Jimmy Havoc and Britt Baker. Although the athletic ability and workmanship of the roster will likely always be there and AEW is still fresh, fans will eventually expect more substance in the form of in-ring and out-of-ring storytelling they can become emotionally invested in.

2. Introduce the chase for additional titles

Bret Hart unveiled the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing with the announcement coming a few days later that Adam Page would face Chris Jericho at August's All Out event for the right to be crowned the inaugural champion.

Now that the piece de resistance is established, naturally we should see the women's championship and titles for a loaded tag-team division make their way into the company soon. The titleholders don't necessarily have to be in place once the weekly show begins, but the general title picture shouldn't be an unknown. Belts on the line is an obvious reason for fans to feel more invested in the storylines, root for their favorite wrestlers and also provides a framework of where the talent, titleholders or not, stand at that moment. This helps give AEW a sense of direction and establishes clear, more intuitively intriguing storylines.

Also, could you imagine a hardcore title for wrestlers like Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin and Joey Janela to fight over? Deathmatch after deathmatch.

3. Make the belts mean something

While we're discussing titles, we'd love to see AEW make their belts the most important in the wrestling business. These are more than just props, and a huge part of getting them over is everyone treating them like they are a huge prize. They started down this path well with Bret Hart introducing the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing.

Not to harp on WWE too much, but it's not often they crown a champion and the fanbase feels the belt adds to the legacy of the wrestler rather than the other way around. Making the importance of titles clear from the jump also adds to AEW's goal to be a sports league rather than just entertainment, and this can get done with their expected emphasis on win-loss records, too.

4. Be an alternative to WWE

"Wrestling fans have wanted - and needed - something different, authentic and better for far too long. AEW is answering the call."

That's big (and welcome) talk from AEW president and CEO Tony Khan.

We've heard the word "alternative" thrown out a lot to describe AEW's place in the wrestling world alongside WWE, but it's important to showcase what exactly makes them different and authentic. It could be better in-ring psychology, cursing, blood, using more hardcore talent than WWE or unscripted promos. All could be used in the next few months to really draw the line between them and WWE.

Another important aspect to differentiating themselves is establishing the sports league concept, which according to the TV deal press release will "raise the stakes for its matches and deepen fan engagement by tracking each competitor's wins and losses as the wrestlers pursue championships, analyzing their moves, assessing damage to their opponents, and providing insights into their winning streaks." It's difficult to do that at an inaugural event like Double or Nothing where there are no AEW-specific stats to go off of. But these numbers will become more available and fans will expect to see them incorporated as promised. In the wise words of Dave Wills, "it's still real to me, dammit!"

One of the most important aspects AEW has going for it right now is the freshness of it all and the curiosity of a rabid fanbase eager for something different. Show them what they can expect and do it consistently.

5. Go all out for "All Out"

All Out, scheduled for Aug. 31 at Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, is expected to be AEW's next high-profile event similar to Double or Nothing and could well be the last before the weekly show begins. It's already announced that Adam Page will take on Chris Jericho to become the inaugural AEW World Champion, but expect other top stars to be featured throughout the night and more surprises.

It's a landmark event for AEW as they pay ode to All In, the independent event promoted by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks last September which was also at Sears Centre Arena and became the inspiration for the trio to launch their own promotion just a few months later.

Expect them to try and put on an unforgettable show that garners the wrestling world's interest and gives AEW a sturdy bridge between All Out and the weekly show.