Chris Froome Injured, out of 2019 Tour de France After 'Very Serious Accident'

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Chris Froome will miss the 2019 Tour de France after being involved in a "very serious" crash.

Froome crashed prior to Stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday, and his team principal Dave Brailsford said he suffered a significant injury that will rule him out of the upcoming spectacle, per BBC Sport.

"He crashed in the downhill section of the course at high speed," Brailsford said. "He hit a wall. It'll take quite a long time before he races again. The ambulance came quickly. He's been taken care of and waits for a helicopter to be transferred to Lyon or Saint-Etienne. It's a very serious accident. Clearly, he won't be at the start of the Tour de France."

The 34-year-old was set to challenge for a record-equalling fifth Tour de France victory this year as part of Team Ineos.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.