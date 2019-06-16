10 Most Memorable Moments of Edge's WWE Career 21 Years After Debut

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of Edge's debut on WWE television, a bow that ended disastrously, as he landed on opponent Jose Estrada's head, injuring him. For any other Superstar, such an inauspicious first night would spell doom for their career.

For Edge, it was a learning experience, one he grew and evolved from.

Within a year, he was stealing pay-per-view events out from underneath Steve Austin and Triple H, wowing audiences with revolutionary ladder matches and tag team spectaculars. Within five, he was labeled the future of the industry and was one of the most popular stars on the roster.

A neck injury halted his progression but a return and rebirth as a villain provided his character life and allowed him to achieve the goals he set out for himself while watching Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior trade promos ahead of WrestleMania VI in Toronto.

When all was said and done, the Rated R Superstar would be an 11-time world champion, five-time intercontinental champion, a 14-time tag team champion, Royal Rumble winner, King of the Ring and inaugural Money in the Bank ladder match winner.

Two decades after he first exploded on to televisions sets as the enigmatic competitor, relive Edge's Hall of Fame career through these 10 defining moments.