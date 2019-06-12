Miami Bar Offered Free Shots for Every Alex Morgan, Team USA Goal in World Cup

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

As the shots were raining down on Thailand's goal at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France on Tuesday, so too were they going down at American Social Brickell in Miami.

The bar ran a promotion, offering free shots for every goal Team USA scored in their opening game against Thailand, but they likely weren't banking on a record-breaking 13-0 win for the defending world champions.

It was clear the United States were a cut above their opponents after they eased to a 3-0 scoreline by half-time at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, but American Social's bartenders will have been very busy when they hit double figures after the break.

Alex Morgan bagged five goals alone, while Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis each got on the scoresheet twice.

Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also scored once apiece to complete the rout.

The margin of victory was a World Cup record in either the men's or the women's game, surpassing Germany's 11-0 win over Argentina in 2007 (women).

"We really just came into this game and really wanted to showcase ourselves and what we've been preparing for and what we've been working on," Morgan said. "I think we did that. Every goal matters in this tournament, and that's what we were working on this game."

There could be more alcohol flowing when Team USA face Chile—ranked five places below Thailand by FIFA—on Sunday.