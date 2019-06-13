Copa America 2019: Live-Stream Schedule for All Tournament Fixtures

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Brazil kick off the 2019 Copa America with the Group A opener against Bolivia at Sao Paulo's Morumbi Stadium on Friday.

The Selecao go into their home tournament as favourites, even without the injured Neymar.

Lionel Messi's Argentina are second favourites and get their campaign going on Saturday against Colombia in what could be one of the clashes of the group stage.

Here is the full schedule for the Brazil tournament, from Friday's opener to July 7's final at the famous Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro:

Friday, June 14

Brazil vs. Bolivia: 9:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST Saturday), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Saturday, June 15

Venezuela vs. Peru: 4 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Argentina vs. Colombia: 7 p.m. local (6 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. BST), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Sunday, June 16

Paraguay vs. Qatar: 4 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Uruguay vs. Ecuador: 7 p.m. local (6 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. BST), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Monday, June 17

Japan vs. Chile: 8 p.m. local (7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST Tuesday), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Tuesday, June 18

Bolivia vs. Peru: 6:30 p.m. local (5:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 p.m. BST), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Brazil vs. Venezuela: 9:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST Wednesday), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Wednesday, June 19

Colombia vs. Qatar: 6:30 p.m. local (5:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 p.m. BST), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Argentina vs. Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST Thursday), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Thursday, June 20

Uruguay vs. Japan: 8 p.m. local (7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST Friday), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Friday, June 21

Ecuador vs. Chile: 8 p.m. local (7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST Saturday), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Saturday, June 22

Peru vs. Brazil: 4 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Bolivia vs. Venezuela: 4 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST), Universo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Sunday, June 23

Qatar vs. Argentina: 4 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Colombia vs. Paraguay: 4 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST), Universo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Monday, June 24

Chile vs. Uruguay: 8 p.m. local (7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST Tuesday), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Ecuador vs. Japan: 8 p.m. local (7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST Tuesday), Universo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Thursday, June 27

Quarter-final 1: 9:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST Friday), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)



Friday, June 28

Quarter-final 2: 4 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Quarter-final 3: 8 p.m. local (7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST Saturday), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Saturday, June 29

Quarter-final 4: 4 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Tuesday, July 2

Semi-final 1: 9:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST Wednesday), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Wednesday, July 3

Semi-final 2: 9:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST Thursday), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Saturday, July 6

Third-Place Play-off: 4 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Sunday, July 7

Final: 5 p.m. local (4 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. ET), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK)

Live-streaming will be available via Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and ESPN+ in the USA, and Premier Player in the UK.

The defending champions at the 2019 Copa America are Chile, who won the tournament in 2015 and 2016, beating Argentina in the final on penalties on both occasions.

Such was the devastation of the 2016 loss in the United States that Messi briefly called time on his international career after three major international final defeats in as many summers—La Albiceleste also lost the 2014 FIFA World Cup final to Germany.



The likelihood of another Argentina vs. Chile final in 2019 is slim.

Some of the stars of La Roja's squad are ageing and no longer in their prime. Arturo Vidal, 32, remains a dominant midfield presence and won La Liga with Barcelona in 2018-19.

Alexis Sanchez, though, Chile's talisman in their recent tournament successes, has looked a shadow of his former self recently at Manchester United:

Argentina, meanwhile, boast some star names in their squad even excluding Messi.

Sergio Aguero enjoyed a brilliant 2018-19 season with Manchester City as he won a fourth Premier League title:

Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala join Messi and Aguero in a stellar attack, but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has played down his side's chances ahead of the tournament:

It would not be an overstatement then to say the 2019 Copa is Brazil's to lose.

They will be without Neymar after he was injured in a warm-up match against Qatar:

But that could arguably benefit the Selecao if it aids their team cohesion.

They were ruthless in their final warm-up match on Sunday as they hammered Honduras 7-0. Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Richarlison all got on the scoresheet.

Brazil will look to lay down a marker with another comfortable win against Bolivia as they aim to win a first Copa America since 2007.