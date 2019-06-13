England vs. West Indies: Odds, Live Stream for 2019 Cricket World Cup

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

England will be seeking to make it three wins from four at the ICC Cricket World Cup on Friday, as they face the West Indies at the Hampshire Bowl.

While the host nation slipped up against Pakistan, they've been dominant in wins over South Africa and more recently Bangladesh. Throughout the competition, Eoin Morgan's team have showcased their batting firepower, with Jason Roy, Joe Root and Jos Buttler all starring.

The West Indies are a dangerous team, though. Their bowling attack has caused every batting lineup its faced problems, and after having their previous match against South Africa rained off, they'll be keen to get back in action again.

Odds

England win (1/3)

West Indies win (14/5)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 10:30 a.m. (BST)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), Willow TV (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Willow TV (U.S.)

Preview

After major disruptions to the tournament due to rain in recent days, fans heading to the Hampshire Bowl will be hoping to see some action on Friday, as this clash has the potential to be a fascinating encounter.

Aside from the conditions, the one worry England have going into this encounter is over the fitness of Buttler, who has been exceptional with the bat. In the win over Bangladesh he injured his hip hitting a six, making him a doubt for the game.

Per Emma John of the Guardian, England have said he is "responding well" to treatment ahead of the encounter. Here's a look at what he is capable of:

Buttler's brutal hitting in the middle order is one layer of what is a multifaceted England batting lineup. At the top of the order, Roy has established himself as one of the world's best openers in this format.

He was exceptional in the win over Bangladesh, hammering a brilliant 153 to help England to a score of 386 for six from their 50 overs. Per Ali Martin of the Guardian, only Andrew Strauss has made a higher World Cup score than Roy:

Here is a look back at some of the standout moments of an excellent innings:

When it comes to the West Indies it's never totally clear what's going to happen, and at this World Cup they've showcased the positive and negative aspects of their play.

In their first match they were brilliant, beating Pakistan by a healthy seven wickets. They then appeared on course to win their second, as they had Australia 79 for five after a ferocious spell of bowling from Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell, only for the defending champions to claw their way back into the match and eventually win it.

Per commentator Harsha Bhogle, they were let down by poor choices at crucial moments:

Against South Africa, the West Indies were on it for what little play there was, but they were unable to build on a fantastic start with the ball. Cottrell's two wickets left the Proteas 29 for two before play was curtailed for the day due to rain.

For England, getting through the opening spell of West Indies bowling will be crucial to success on Friday. If they can do so, the depth in their batting lineup late on will allow them to post a massive score or chase down any target their Caribbean opponents can set them.