Antoine Griezmann Says 'I Don't Know If I'll Remain in Spain' Amid PSG Rumours

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann has asked for patience as he decides on his future and said he may not stay in Spain when he leaves Atletico Madrid this summer.

The 28-year-old announced almost a month ago that he will leave Atleti after five years at the club:

It was widely reported, including by BBC Sport, he would go to Barcelona for €120 million (£107 million) after being heavily linked with the Catalans for some time.

But the move has yet to go through, and he is now being linked with a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain amid concerns over Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's futures at the French club, per Sacha Pisani of Goal.

Speaking after France beat Andorra 4-0 in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday, Griezmann said he may move away from Spain when he departs Atleti, per Pisani:

"There's a need for patience, as it's still soon. I want my future to be decided more than anyone, but there's a need to wait. I don't know if I'll remain in Spain. Maybe in two weeks we'll know something. I just want to play football and have fun."

Griezmann was born in Macon, France, and began his youth career at his hometown club.

But he then joined Real Sociedad's youth ranks in 2005 and has been in Spain ever since.

After being promoted to La Real's senior team in 2009, he left the San Sebastian outfit in 2014 to join Atleti in a €30 million transfer.

Since moving to the Spanish capital, Griezmann has been Atleti's most important attacking player, and he has established himself as one of the world's best forwards:

There is little doubt he could be a major asset to just about any club in Europe, but the announcement of where he will move to is taking longer than expected.

Barcelona still remain the obvious choice, but Griezmann's hint that he may not stay in Spain brings PSG into the race.