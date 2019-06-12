AEW Matches That Must Be Booked in the Next Year

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The excitement among wrestling fans around the world is growing thanks to the success of AEW's Double or Nothing show, but the company is already looking ahead to All Out on August 31 and what the future holds.

For many fans, the thoughts of dream matches have started dancing in their minds.

While the addition of new talent to the roster is always a possibility—here's to a CM Punk and AJ Lee appearance in Chicago—there is already a roster full of wrestlers who could put on matches any fan would pay top dollar to see.

Here are the top AEW bouts that must be booked at All Out and beyond.

Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

On the surface, Kenny Omega taking the loss to Chris Jericho left some fans scratching their heads, but the debut of Jon Moxley and his brutal assault on Omega made the former IWGP Heavyweight champion the big winner at Double or Nothing.

The biggest possible match AEW could book right now would be Omega vs. Moxley.

On the one hand, Omega is arguably the most gifted technical wrestler in the world, and fans are clamoring to see him perform again since he has been out of action for a large chunk of 2019. On the other hand, Moxley has been freed from the creative restraints of WWE and rejuvenated.

The result should not only be a war of words that give Moxley the platform to elevate Omega and prove he is a talented talker, but it also would provide Omega the chance to help Moxley prove the doubters wrong when it comes to his in-ring prowess.

The match is a win-win situation for AEW and the fans who yearn for storytelling and creativity.

Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela

As the top veteran on the roster and one of the true wrestling geniuses of our generation, Chris Jericho understands his role with AEW; to bring legitimacy to the product and establish new stars for the future.

With Joey Janela being one of the future stars of wrestling, a hardcore battle with Y2J would be a dream match for anyone familiar with their styles.

At 48 years old, Jericho has transformed himself into a hardcore brawler who uses violence instead of the technical wrestling he was always known for, just as Terry Funk did as he got older.

Janela is almost 30 and one of the most popular wrestlers on the planet. His hardcore style and irreverent attitude have helped him carve out a spot at the top of the card, and Jericho should be the one to cement him as one of the top stars in AEW.

Fans want violence in wrestling and they'd get their fill in a dream match between Jericho and Janela.

Awesome Kong vs. Aja Kong

While there are other incredibly talented women on the AEW roster, such as Britt Baker, Kylie Rae and Allie, the biggest dream match for many wrestling fans would be a hoss fight between Awesome Kong and Aja Kong.

The battle has taken place in Japan in the past, but AEW pitting two of the strongest female wrestlers in history against each other is the kind of once-in-a-lifetime experience that lapsed fans would return to witness.

In addition, Awesome Kong has mainstream appeal thanks to her recurring role on the Netflix show, GLOW, resulting in a marquee battle that can help put AEW's women's division on the map.

Together, Awesome Kong and Aja Kong can showcase what makes women's wrestling so special.

