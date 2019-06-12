NHL Stanley Cup Final 2019: Blues vs. Bruins TV Schedule, Game 7 Live Stream

Scott Kane/Associated Press

Following a dominant 5-1 victory, the Boston Bruins have returned to TD Garden and will host the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

When the handshakes are finished, either the Blues or Bruins will officially be crowned champions and hoist Lord Stanley's Cup. While the Blues have never celebrated a league title, Boston last flooded the ice as NHL champions eight years ago.

The Bruins are favored for Game 7, but St. Louis has been strong on the road during the entire playoffs.

Stanley Cup Final Game 7

When: Wednesday, June 12, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports

Odds (via Caesars): Bruins (-165; bet $165 to win $100); Blues (+150; bet $100 to win $150)

Game 7 Preview

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Wednesday will mark the 17th occasion the Stanley Cup Final has reached a Game 7 since moving to the format in 1939. The last time it did, though, Boston emerged victorious. And in the game before, the Bruins scored five goals.

The parallels to 2011―while not necessarily impactful―are fascinating.

Boston's three victories are by an average of 3.67 goals, while St. Louis is merely a plus-four total in three wins. Entering Game 7 eight years ago, the Bruins held a 4.67-goal average edge in their triumphs while the Vancouver Canucks had three one-goal wins.

Although the Bruins won at Vancouver to close that series, home teams generally have the advantage in a Game 7.

St. Louis is counting on a bounce-back performance from goaltender Jordan Binnington to avoid Vancouver's 4-0 fate in 2011. Fortunately for the Blues, he's done exactly that all postseason.

So far, the rookie netminder is 7-2 with a 1.86 goals-against average in the game following a loss. Binnington's ability to recover from a negative result has carried St. Louis to a 9-3 record outside of Enterprise Center in the playoffs.

Perhaps, then, it would be fitting for the Blues to win.

"We have to move on, get ready for the next one," Ryan O'Reilly said after Game 6, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. "We're confident. We're a great road team. Maybe that's our story. Maybe we have to get it done on the road."

Or, the Bruins will celebrate their first decisive Stanley Cup victory on home ice in 49 years―and first-ever such win at home.

Boston defenseman Torey Krug is eager for the opportunity.

"It's the most exciting game in all of our lives," he said, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, "and I think whoever maintains their composure and discipline within their system, how they play and how they approach the game is probably going to prevail.”

