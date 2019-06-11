Video: Watch Rams' Todd Gurley Talk 'Small' Knee Injury, Current Status

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Although there has been some concern about Todd Gurley's health after a rough end to the 2018 season, the Los Angeles Rams running back dismissed these issues in a press conference Tuesday.

"I had bigger problems to worry about coming out of college," he said of his injured knee (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk). "This is small."

Gurley suffered a torn ACL during his final year at Georgia but worked his way back and earned a Pro Bowl selection in his first year in the NFL.

His injury wasn't quite as bad this time around, but he missed two games in the regular season and was limited throughout the postseason. He averaged just 11.3 touches in three playoff games for the Rams compared to 22.5 carries and receptions per game during the regular season.

Gurley had only 10 carries for 35 yards in the team's Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

To make matters worse, the injury has lingered into the offseason, with the All-Pro not participating in organized team activities.

"The days of Todd Gurley just being the straight-up, every-down bell cow are probably over, just based on his knee, his age, the position, the amount of carries he's had," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier this month.

However, Gurley said Tuesday that this offseason hasn't been any different than the past.

"I'm fine," he told reporters. "I'm training, doing what I'm doing in the offseason, what I've always done up to this point."

The Rams will hope his confidence is an accurate representation of his health as training camp nears.