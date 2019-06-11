Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins Says He's 'Outplayed' His Current Contract at Minicamp

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has two years remaining on his current contract but feels like he is worth more to the team.

"As a player, I feel like I've outplayed that contract," Jenkins said Tuesday, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Jenkins is seeking a "hefty raise" to his current deal and held out much of the offseason, per Howard Eskin of Fox 29. However, he reported to the team Tuesday and will be in attendance for the mandatory minicamp, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

