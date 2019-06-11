Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins Says He's 'Outplayed' His Current Contract at Minicamp

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

CORRECTS TO TUESDAY, JUNE 11, NOT MONDAY, JUNE 10 - Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins moves in-between drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has two years remaining on his current contract but feels like he is worth more to the team.

"As a player, I feel like I've outplayed that contract," Jenkins said Tuesday, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Jenkins is seeking a "hefty raise" to his current deal and held out much of the offseason, per Howard Eskin of Fox 29. However, he reported to the team Tuesday and will be in attendance for the mandatory minicamp, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

    

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Every Team's Most Overpaid Player 💰

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Every Team's Most Overpaid Player 💰

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cam Jordan Gets $52.5M Extension

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cam Jordan Gets $52.5M Extension

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Giants Have Legit QB Battle

    'Right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We'll just see what happens'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Giants Have Legit QB Battle

    'Right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We'll just see what happens'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    No New Deal for Ramsey in 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    No New Deal for Ramsey in 2019

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report