Video: 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Talks Robbie Gould Contract, Status with Team

Video: 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Talks Robbie Gould Contract, Status with TeamJune 11, 2019
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Kyle Shanahan isn't sweating Robbie Gould's holdout as long as the San Francisco 49ers kicker is with the team in time for the start of the 2019 NFL regular season.
The Niners head coach told reporters Tuesday he's generally content to let the situation resolve itself and that "it is what it is" if Gould stays away until San Francisco faces off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.
Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS
“Robbie (Gould) is a hell of a kicker ... I just hope he shows up by the time we play Week 1” — #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. https://t.co/f7HZto2mgG
