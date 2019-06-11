Video: 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Talks Robbie Gould Contract, Status with Team

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Kyle Shanahan isn't sweating Robbie Gould's holdout as long as the San Francisco 49ers kicker is with the team in time for the start of the 2019 NFL regular season.

The Niners head coach told reporters Tuesday he's generally content to let the situation resolve itself and that "it is what it is" if Gould stays away until San Francisco faces off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.