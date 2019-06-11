Kylian Mbappe Scores as France Beat Andorra 4-0 in 2020 Euro Qualifier

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORRA - JUNE 11: Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann of France after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification match between Andorra and France on June 11, 2019 in Andorra la Vella, Andorra. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images

France bounced back from their shock 2-0 defeat to Turkey on Saturday as they thrashed Andorra 4-0 in Group H of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Wissam Ben Yedder, Florian Thauvin and Kurt Zouma at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella secured a third win from four matches in qualifying for Les Bleus and ensured they moved into a tie for first place in their group.

Andorra, meanwhile, remain without a point or a goal in Euro 2020 qualifying and are rooted to the bottom of the standings.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

