Kylian Mbappe Scores as France Beat Andorra 4-0 in 2020 Euro Qualifier

France bounced back from their shock 2-0 defeat to Turkey on Saturday as they thrashed Andorra 4-0 in Group H of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Wissam Ben Yedder, Florian Thauvin and Kurt Zouma at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella secured a third win from four matches in qualifying for Les Bleus and ensured they moved into a tie for first place in their group.

Andorra, meanwhile, remain without a point or a goal in Euro 2020 qualifying and are rooted to the bottom of the standings.

