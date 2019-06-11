Cesaro Injury Update, Chris Jericho on Undertaker, Goldberg, More in WWE Roundup

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Cesaro Reportedly Avoids Injury

Despite concern among the viewing audience, Cesaro reportedly avoided injury on Monday night's episode of Raw.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), backstage sources indicated that while Cesaro may have been hurt initially, he avoided serious injury on a spot at the end of a six-man tag team match.

Cesaro teamed with Bobby Lashley and United States champion Samoa Joe in a losing effort against The Miz, Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Cesaro was on the receiving end of Ricochet's 630 Senton to end the match, but instead of landing on Cesaro's midsection, Ricochet appeared to hit Cesaro's leg.

The Swiss Cyborg immediately grasped his leg, and after the babyface team celebrated its victory, he was helped to the back by two referees.

If Cesaro did manage to escape a significant injury, WWE and its fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Since dissolving The Bar, Cesaro has enjoyed some success on his own and out on a series of quality singles matches against Ricochet.

Cesaro can match up with essentially anyone in WWE from an in-ring perspective, and he has a chance to be a major player in Raw's midcard over the next year.

Additionally, the situation with Ricochet can be developed into a storyline that could potentially give their rivalry some more meaning beyond what has simply been a series of matches thus far.

Jericho Praises Undertaker and Goldberg

The match between The Undertaker and Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last week has been roundly criticized on social media, but All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho is taking a different approach.

Jericho tweeted about their match Tuesday and opted to touch on their legacies rather than calling them out for a less-than-satisfying performance:

The Undertaker and Goldberg main evented Super ShowDown despite having a combined age of 106. Their match lasted just under 10 minutes and featured some sloppy and dangerous-looking moves.

After Goldberg was busted open, he appeared to land on the top of his head during a Tombstone. Goldberg later suggested on Twitter that he may have been concussed:

The match continued, and Goldberg struggled to execute a Jackhammer before The Deadman finished him off with a laborious chokeslam.

At 48, Jericho is still wrestling at a high level. He headlined AEW's Double or Nothing against Kenny Omega and then faced Kazuchika Okada in the main event of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Dominion.

He isn't significantly younger than The Undertaker and Goldberg, but the difference is noticeable. Jericho knows how difficult it can be to live up to expectations during the latter stages of a career, and his tweet suggests that he is sympathetic to The Undertaker and Goldberg in that regard.

Black Comments on WWE Main Roster Call-Up

Aleister Black seems to be trending toward a major push on SmackDown Live, but it wasn't long ago that he was the face of NXT.

Black was called up to the main roster along with Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in February in an effort to freshen up the television product. After Ciampa got hurt, Gargano was sent back to NXT and only Black and Ricochet remained.

They teamed together leading up to WrestleMania 35 and then went their separate ways as part of the Superstar Shake-up. Appearing on Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workout series, he discussed when and how he found out about his call-up:

"I wasn't scheduled to be called up. It was a last minute decision. I was just done [with a workout] and it was 11:30 and I didn't have to be at the live event until 1:00. So, I was just going to take a 45-minute nap. I had my phone by me, and my phone starts to go off and its Coach [Matt] Bloom. He said, 'I have some news for you,' and as a joke, I said, 'You are firing me.' And he said, 'Something like that, this Sunday you're flying to Tennessee and this Monday you make your debut on Raw and Tuesday on SmackDown."

Black's call-up did seem to happen on a whim, and it didn't appear as though there were any immediate plans for him. While he and Ricochet had some quality matches as a team and even competed for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, it didn't feel like Black was being presented as a truly special performer.

That has changed in recent weeks since Black has been given the opportunity to cut promos in backstage vignettes.

Black has dared someone to pick a fight with him, and it seems likely that his request will lead to his first singles feud on the main roster in the near future.

