Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Undergoes Surgery for Chronic Groin Injury

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist underwent successful surgery on a chronic groin strain Tuesday, according to the team.

Per that report, Kidd-Gilchrist "is expected to make a full recovery and be available for the start of the team's training camp in September."

Kidd-Gilchrist, 25, appeared in 64 games (three starts) for the Hornets in the 2018-19 campaign, averaging 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and an assist per game, shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 34 percent from three.

He attempted just 47 threes on the season, however.

With Nicolas Batum and Jeremy Lamb on the wing, however, he found himself coming off the bench this past season. Coming into the 2018-19 campaign, Kidd-Gilchrist had only come off the bench four times in his career, primarily serving as a starter for the team.

And with younger players like Miles Bridges, Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon seeing more run on the wing, Kidd-Gilchrist played a career-low 18.4 minutes per game.

That reduction in his role has left him with an interesting option this summer: Does he opt into his $13 million player option for next season and potentially play a background role once again? Or does he sign elsewhere seeking a bigger role, albeit almost assuredly taking a paycut in the process?

]It's hard to imagine Kidd-Gilchrist leaving $13 million on the table. Once he recovers from his injury, though, he'll have a battle on his hands to earn a bigger role next season, with Marvin Williams, Batum, Monk, Bridges and Bacon all under contract.