WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 11

1 of 8

A reluctant Miz introduced Drew McIntyre, Elias and the self-proclaimed "Best in the World" Shane McMahon for a special edition of Miz TV.

McMahon instructed Elias to play a song, traded barbs with Miz and laughed off Roman Reigns' threat to avenge his loss to Shane-O-Mac at Super ShowDown.

McIntyre took the microphone and claimed he would use his greatest weapon, The Claymore Kick, to defeat Reigns at Stomping Grounds.

McMahon insulted Miz, instigating a confrontation between The Hollywood A-Lister and The Scottish Psychopath.

McMahon concluded the segment by announcing a gauntlet match in which Miz would battle Elias, then McIntyre and if he could survive those, the prodigal son.



Grade

C

Analysis

Well, at least it made sense given the history between Miz and McMahon.

This was more overexposure of McMahon at the expense of the Superstars he is sharing the ring with. They come off as lackeys and less-than and the result is a roster in which no one is ever allowed to get over unless they are in the McMahon family.

Poor Miz has been completely neutered since the babyface turn sputtered to a disappointing conclusion right around WrestleMania and this was no different.