Kawhi Leonard on Kevin Durant's Injury: 'I've Been in That Situation Before'

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant did everything he could to work his way back from a calf injury, only to suffer an Achilles injury upon his return Monday. For Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, it was a relatable situation.

Leonard told reporters after a 106-105 loss in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Monday:

"It's devastating. You work so hard to get to this point, you know, these are the last games. You see he tried to come out and push himself, but obviously he tried to do a move and I feel bad for him. I've been in that situation before. I hope he has a speedy recovery and just gets healthy and hope that he’s going to be OK mentally, just throughout the whole rehab process.

"Like I said before, we work so hard to either play in a Finals or just play in the NBA, and you know, when you're not playing, you know, it's hard to wrap your [mind] around it. I'm pretty sure he's going to attack each day, you know, and get better and come back strong."

