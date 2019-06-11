Serge Gnabry Says He 'Would Love to Have' Man City's Leroy Sane at Bayern Munich

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry said he "would love" for Manchester City's Leroy Sane to join him in Bavaria.

Per the Mirror's Darren Lewis, Bayern are keen to recruit Sane this summer, but a transfer could cost them around £90 million (€100.8 million).

Gnabry and Sane are on international duty with Germany, and the former spoke about the possibility of his compatriot coming to Bayern:

Per Lewis, he said:

"I would say hello to him with a special handshake. I've already asked him about this topic, but he is the only one who can tell us what will happen.

"I would love to have him in my team. We get along really well, also off the pitch.

"He would help any team, and it's very fun for me to play with him. He would be a real asset for Bayern Munich."

Gnabry isn't the only Munich player to roll out the welcome mat for Sane of late.

According to Bild (h/t Sport Witness), Joshua Kimmich would also be happy for him to arrive:

Sane racked up 16 goals and 18 assists in 47 appearances for City last season, but in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League he only made a combined total of 25 starts.

In the latter, he played for just seven minutes across their two quarter-final legs with Tottenham Hotspur. In the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, he did not start either final.

It's clear the 23-year-old is capable of impressive attacking output, and he can cause defenders all manner of problems with the ball at his feet, as Squawka's Jake Entwistle observed:

He would be a strong choice for a Bayern side looking to replace both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben this summer, and with their players doing their utmost to make him feel welcome at the Allianz Arena, they're increasing their chances of him pushing for a move.

Sane has two years remaining on his contract, though, so City are not under much pressure to sell him this summer. With that in mind, Bayern will still need to be prepared to splash out if they're going to get him in this window.