Video: Drake Distraught as Warriors' Kevin Durant Limps off with Leg Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Drake reacts in the first half during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Drake put fan allegiances aside as he watched Kevin Durant leave the court in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals

Durant exited in the second quarter after he attempted to drive to the basket and went down holding his right leg.

Durant's path to the Warriors locker room took him past Drake, who was visibly shaken and said something to the 10-time All-Star in a show of support.

The Golden State Warriors confirmed he suffered a lower right leg injury and will have an MRI Tuesday to determine the full extent of the damage. ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne reported Durant left Scotiabank Arena on crutches with a boot on his right foot.

