Video: Drake Distraught as Warriors' Kevin Durant Limps off with Leg Injury

Drake put fan allegiances aside as he watched Kevin Durant leave the court in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Durant exited in the second quarter after he attempted to drive to the basket and went down holding his right leg.

Durant's path to the Warriors locker room took him past Drake, who was visibly shaken and said something to the 10-time All-Star in a show of support.

The Golden State Warriors confirmed he suffered a lower right leg injury and will have an MRI Tuesday to determine the full extent of the damage. ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne reported Durant left Scotiabank Arena on crutches with a boot on his right foot.