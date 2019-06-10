Cardinals to Host Blues Stanley Cup Final Game 7 Watch Party at Busch Stadium

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 11, 2019

ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 6: A general view of Busch Stadium during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres on April 6, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

As the St. Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, St. Louis fans will be hoping that the championship juju present in Busch Stadium rubs off on a franchise seeking its first-ever title.

Major League Baseball announced Monday night that the Cardinals' Busch Stadium will host a watch party for Game 7 "due to an overwhelming demand from fans to attend the St. Louis Blues watch party at Enterprise Center."

Limited tickets will go on sale Tuesday.

The Blues and Bruins are slated for an 8 p.m. ET start Wednesday night from Boston's TD Garden.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

