Cesc Fabregas Says Maurizio Sarri 'Will Never Change' Amid Chelsea Exit Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has said manager Maurizio Sarri "will never change" amid rumours the Italian could be set to leave Stamford Bridge to join Juventus.

Sarri, 60, left Napoli to join the Blues last summer but is said to be on the verge of a return to Italy after just one season in the Premier League, per Joe Tanner of Sky Sports.

Fabregas left Chelsea in January to join former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry, who was then manager of AS Monaco. The Spanish midfielder made one league start in almost six months under Sarri but gave some insight into the tactician's attitude:

"He is very superstitious, he is very stubborn in this way.

"He is a manager with his own ideas and he doesn't move from them much.

"He has an idea of how he wants to play and the football that he really wants to play. He doesn't move from it. No matter what you tell him, no matter what you advise him, no matter what your opinion is, he will never change."

Chelsea endured a winter dip in form but managed to finish third in the Premier League, not to mention winning the UEFA Europa League and ending as runners-up to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

The Blues look set to go through a big transition after Real Madrid confirmed the signing of star Blues winger Eden Hazard.

The Telegraph's Jason Burt argued in defence of Sarri's maiden season during a recent appearance on BBC 5 Live Sport:

Fabregas concluded: "But he did it the way he likes it. He has his own vision of football and, in the end, he is where he is with it and you have to respect that."

Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise also came out in defence of Sarri's record at the club, offering his opinion of who should replace the incumbent chief if he leaves:

Per Tanner's report, Sarri could be announced as the successor to Massimiliano Allegri this week. He stepped down from the Turin club's helm at the end of this season after winning five successive Serie A titles.

Matt Law of the Telegraph wrote in May that Chelsea wouldn't stop Sarri's move if Juventus pay the necessary £5 million compensation fee.

Fabregas' comments hint at Sarri's rigid methods and preferred set of player roles. He brought Italy midfielder Jorginho to west London from Napoli for £50 million and fielded him in place of N'Golo Kante, who has played in a more advanced position.

The remarks could also be a subtle warning to potential future employers Juve, who will hope to maintain domestic dominance while progressing in the UEFA Champions League should Sarri join their ranks.