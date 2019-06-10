Colts' Antonio Garcia Suspended 4 Games for Violation of NFL's PED Policy

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: A helmet of the Indianapolis Colts rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Antonio Garcia is going to miss the first month of the 2019 NFL season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Garcia has been suspended four games without pay for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

                                                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

