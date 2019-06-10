Colts' Antonio Garcia Suspended 4 Games for Violation of NFL's PED Policy

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Antonio Garcia is going to miss the first month of the 2019 NFL season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Garcia has been suspended four games without pay for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

