Warriors vs. Raptors Finals Game 5 Is Highest Grossing NBA Game in History

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 7: The Toronto Raptors fans celebrate after a game against the Golden State Warriors afterGame Four of the NBA Finals on June 7, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors have a chance to clinch their first NBA title in franchise history Monday and just about everyone wants to be there to see it in person. 

The incredible demand has made Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors the highest grossing NBA game in StubHub history when it comes to ticket sales, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network. The average ticket at the upcoming game at Scotiabank Arena has sold for $2,223.

Rovell reported Friday that listed tickets had gotten even more expensive:

This has been an expensive series to watch in person regardless of where the games were played. Raptors fans have been trying to take part in the deepest run in team history, while the Warriors were playing their final games at Oracle Arena.

With the championship potentially on the line in Game 5, however, the tickets were enough to surpass Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

If this series also goes to seven games, you can almost guarantee the prices will go up even higher.

