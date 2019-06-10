Warriors vs. Raptors Finals Game 5 Is Highest Grossing NBA Game in History

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors have a chance to clinch their first NBA title in franchise history Monday and just about everyone wants to be there to see it in person.

The incredible demand has made Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors the highest grossing NBA game in StubHub history when it comes to ticket sales, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network. The average ticket at the upcoming game at Scotiabank Arena has sold for $2,223.

Rovell reported Friday that listed tickets had gotten even more expensive:

This has been an expensive series to watch in person regardless of where the games were played. Raptors fans have been trying to take part in the deepest run in team history, while the Warriors were playing their final games at Oracle Arena.

With the championship potentially on the line in Game 5, however, the tickets were enough to surpass Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

If this series also goes to seven games, you can almost guarantee the prices will go up even higher.