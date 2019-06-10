49ers Rumors: Robbie Gould Hasn't Signed Franchise Tag Amid Desire for Trade

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers raised some eyebrows this offseason when they used the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould, compounded by Gould's unwillingness to sign his franchise tender. And his holdout has continued into the summer.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gould won't be at the team's minicamp amid his contract dispute with the team.

In April, Gould hinted that he would prefer a trade to signing his franchise tag with the Niners.

"The bottom line is, I'm unsure if I want to play there anymore," he told Schefter. "At this point, I have to do what's best for me and my family back home [in Chicago]."

His agent, Brian Mackler, also said that the veteran kicker was prepared to undergo a lengthy holdout.

"At this time, we are unsure when or if he will report," he said. "It will not be prior to Sept 8, at the earliest, if at all."

General manager John Lynch said at that time that the team had no intention of losing Gould, however:

"Robbie's going to be a part of us this coming year, I know that. We would like it to be longer than that. We've made an attempt to make that happen. We haven't come to an agreement as of yet and we'll see where that goes, but Robbie will be a part of us this coming year. We're excited for that because he's very good at what he does, and he's also a big part of this team."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan also told reporters in April that the team wouldn't trade Gould.

It isn't surprising the Niners don't want to lose Gould. He made 33 of his 34 field-goal attempts last season and 27 of his 29 extra-point attempts, and was an impressive 11-of-12 on kicks 40 yards or longer. That level of production and accuracy would be incredibly difficult to replace, and wasn't a fluke—Gould is a Pro Bowler and has only missed three field-goal attempts in the past two seasons for the Niners.

He's also made at least 85 percent of his field-goal attempts nine times in his career.

His ongoing contract dispute remains both a concern and distraction for the team, however. The sooner it's resolved, one way or another, the better for all sides concerned.