Isaiah Moss Announces Transfer to Kansas After 3 Seasons with Iowa Basketball

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaiah Moss announced on Twitter Monday that he transferred to Kansas:

Moss, who will be a senior in the 2019-20 season, averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last year in 24.1 minutes per game, shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.