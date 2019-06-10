Isaiah Moss Announces Transfer to Kansas After 3 Seasons with Iowa Basketball

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2019

COLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 24: Isaiah Moss #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up for a shot against Derrick Walker #15 of the Tennessee Volunteers during their game in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 24, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaiah Moss announced on Twitter Monday that he transferred to Kansas:

Moss, who will be a senior in the 2019-20 season, averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last year in 24.1 minutes per game, shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Iowa senior Isaiah Moss commits to Kansas

    Kansas Jayhawks Basketball logo
    Kansas Jayhawks Basketball

    Iowa senior Isaiah Moss commits to Kansas

    KUsports.com
    via KUsports.com

    Kansas extends scholarship offer to blue-chip point guard Caleb Love of St. Louis

    Kansas Jayhawks Basketball logo
    Kansas Jayhawks Basketball

    Kansas extends scholarship offer to blue-chip point guard Caleb Love of St. Louis

    kansascity
    via kansascity

    Ex-Michigan Player Charles Matthews Tears ACL Ahead of NBA Draft

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Ex-Michigan Player Charles Matthews Tears ACL Ahead of NBA Draft

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Walk-On Michael Jankovich Loving Lawrence Reunion

    Kansas Jayhawks Basketball logo
    Kansas Jayhawks Basketball

    Walk-On Michael Jankovich Loving Lawrence Reunion

    KUsports.com
    via KUsports.com