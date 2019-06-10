Isaiah Moss Announces Transfer to Kansas After 3 Seasons with Iowa Basketball

Isaiah Moss Announces Transfer to Kansas After 3 Seasons with Iowa BasketballJune 10, 2019
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaiah Moss announced on Twitter Monday that he transferred to Kansas:
isaiah moss @imoss38
First and foremost, I want to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for their continued guidance and support. After evaluating all my options, I have decided to commit to the University of Kansas! #RCJH https://t.co/7ZCgwb3N7o
Moss, who will be a senior in the 2019-20 season, averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last year in 24.1 minutes per game, shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
