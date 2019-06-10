US Open 2019 Odds: Early Lines and Predictions for Top Sleepers in the Field

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The majority of the buzz regarding the 2019 U.S. Open will circle around Brooks Koepka's quest for a three-peat.

While it may seem like the four-time major winner is the only golfer capable of leading the tournament, there are plenty of other players with the potential to do so.

By the time Sunday rolls around at Pebble Beach, there will be a few unexpected names near the top of the leaderboard.

The top sleepers in the field for the third major of the 2019 season are looking to replicate the same form Patrick Cantlay had at both The Masters and PGA Championship and the PGA performances of Matt Wallace and Luke List to earn spots on the first page of the leaderboard.

Early U.S. Open Lines

Odds via OddsChecker.

Dustin Johnson (+650; Bet $100 to win $650)

Rory McIlroy (+800)

Brooks Koepka (+850)

Tiger Woods (+1,000)

Jordan Spieth (+1,700)

Patrick Cantlay (+1,800)

Justin Rose (+2,100)

Xander Schauffele (+2,400)

Predictions for Top Sleepers

Graeme McDowell (+10,000)

Graeme McDowell won the last U.S. Open played at Pebble Beach in 2010 and he is coming off an emotional finish at the RBC Canadian Open that qualified him for the The Open at his home course Royal Portrush.

The upswing in momentum and confidence could help McDowell put together a surprising set of scores at a course he has excelled at in the past.

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

McDowell is coming off three rounds in the 60s at the RBC Canadian Open, and he did well for himself at the PGA Championship by landing in a tie for 29th behind a final-round 70.

Even though he has not been in contention at majors in recent years, McDowell does have familiarity with playing in a pressure-packed tournament at Pebble Beach.

When McDowell won in 2010, he benefited from a second-round 68 to climb up the leaderboard. He was also helped by a final-round collapse out of third-round leader Dustin Johnson.

McDowell has plenty working in his favor, but in order to make waves at Pebble Beach, he needs to break his recent poor form at the U.S. Open that includes three missed cuts in the last four tournaments.

If he gets off to a fast start, similar to 2010, McDowell will at least be a talking point in the leaderboard conversation entering the weekend.

But a top 15 or top 20 finish seems to be the ceiling for McDowell right now since he has carded two weekend scores in the 60s just twice this season.

Prediction: Top 15

Jim Furyk (+12,500)

Jim Furyk is a golfer that you forget about until he lands at the top of a major leaderboard.

Furyk's marks at majors over the last two years are far from impressive, but he comes into Pebble Beach with a handful of solid rounds to his name.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

In his last three PGA Tour tournaments, Furyk has recorded eight rounds in the 60s, including three at the RBC Canadian Open.

The 2003 U.S. Open champion has landed in the top five on five occasions at the tournament, with the last one coming in 2016.

The 49-year-old is just one of four players to make the cut at the last five U.S. Opens, per CBS Sports' Kyle Porter:

If Furyk benefits from his recent uptick in form on course and makes the cut again, he could make a run at the top 10.

Of the potential sleepers in the field, Furyk should be the least affected by the pressure that comes with playing the weekend of a major in a high position on the leaderboard, which leads us to believe he could be in line for an unexpected high finish.

Prediction: Top 10

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.