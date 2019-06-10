Eagles Rumors: Malcolm Jenkins to Attend Minicamp Despite Wanting New Contract

Philadelphia Eagles star safety Malcolm Jenkins has reported to the team's mandatory minicamp that starts on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per Schefter, "Jenkins is said to be excited to be with his teammates and focused on the 2019 season as an Eagle."

It was unclear if Jenkins would holdout this offseason as he seeks a pay raise. Jenkins has two years remaining on his contract, though his average annual salary on that deal puts him ninth among NFL safeties:

Sharrie Williams of ABC 6 Philadelphia reported that talks with the Eagles were "ongoing ... and heading in a direction that now has him committed to attend" the team's minicamp.

For the Eagles, Jenkins has been incredibly valuable. Last season, he registered 97 combined tackles, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and a sack, serving as a defensive leader and offering stability to a secondary in 2018 that dealt with a rash of injuries. 

He earned a grade of 79.6 from Pro Football Focus, 16th among safeties. 

It remains to be seen if the Eagles will renegotiate Jenkins' contract and give him a raise, especially after signing Carson Wentz to a huge extension this offseason. But the 31-year-old remains a crucial part of the team's defense and is a leader for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. 

The fact that he's reporting to the team's mandatory minicamp is a positive sign that the two sides will be able to iron out an agreement ahead of the 2019 season.

