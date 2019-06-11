France vs. Norway: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

After wins in each of their opening FIFA Women's World Cup matches, host nation France and Norway will meet in their second Group A fixture on Wednesday at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice.

France had no issues in their first game against South Korea, as they were totally dominant in a 4-0 win at the Parc des Princes in Paris. It was a reminder that with the quality they have and a huge crowd behind them, Les Bleues will be hard to beat at this World Cup.

Norway may be without star striker Aga Hederberg, but they proved they have strength in depth when they coasted to a 3-0 win over Nigeria on Saturday.

Read on for the latest odds for the match, the viewing information and a preview of what's to come in this key encounter.

Match Odds

France win (4-11)

Draw (22-5)

Norway win (9-1)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker



Date: Wednesday, June 12

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC Four (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)

Preview

Friday's win over South Korea was the perfect beginning to the competition for France, as they flexed their muscles with a dominant display.

The match was always going to be a challenging one for South Korea given the chasm in quality between the two outfits. Even so, the hosts were able to settle any early nerves in the ninth minute, when Eugenie Le Sommer struck to give her side an early lead.

From there it was plain sailing, with a Wendie Renard brace and a late strike from Amandine Henry completing the rout.

Per football writer Zito Madu, there was little the South Korea defence could do against Renard's aerial prowess:

Meanwhile, Le Sommer took another step towards a landmark number of goals for her country with her opener:

Henry was the player who stood out the most for France, though. While she will undoubtedly have tougher days in this tournament, the skipper controlled the contest from her midfield berth and showcased her potency from distance with her goal.

Facing Norway will be a bigger test of Les Bleues' credentials, though, especially given the confidence they have accrued from their win over Nigeria.

They flew out of the traps, scoring three first-half goals to effectively end the contest. Guro Reiten was the key player for Norway, as she scored one and made another in a comprehensive win.

Commentator Jacqui Oatley thinks the focus on Hegerberg's absence ahead of the tournament may bring the Norway squad together:

There's no reason why they shouldn't be hopeful of springing an upset going into the game with Les Bleues, either. Their fine form started long before they arrived at the World Cup, and the victory over Nigeria was their fifth win in six matches in all competitions.

Even so, the hosts will represent a big step up in quality. With that in mind, Norway will need to adopt a different game plan from the attacking one they deployed against Nigeria, as the quality in the France setup will exploit any spaces left in defensive positions.

The French will have to be patient against a more robust opponent, but they will do enough to get the job done in the end.

Prediction: France 2-0 Norway