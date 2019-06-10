UFC 239: Previewing the Biggest and Best Fights Set for Las Vegas

1 of 4

For the second-straight light heavyweight title defense, a former middleweight who has found new success in the heavier division will get a crack at Jon Jones for the championship.

Thiago Santos was a solid middleweight who made a name for himself with devastating finishes. He won five of his last six middleweight contests with a lone loss to David Branch in April of 2018. Last September, he answered the UFC's call for a light heavyweight bout against Eryk Anders. He won a knock-down drag 'em out fight after the referee stopped the bout at the end of the third round.

Feeling rejuvenated by not having to cut as much weight, Santos stuck around at 205 to meet Jimi Manuwa. It was another knockout win and moved him right into the thick of the hunt for a title shot. He returned two months later to fight Jan Blachowicz and took yet another TKO victory.

That was all the UFC needed to see to award him a title shot. 3-0 at light heavyweight, three KO/TKO wins.

Awaiting him is the greatest light heavyweight champion in MMA history and arguably the best fighter to ever do it — Jon "Bones" Jones.

When Jones returned in December to win the vacant light heavyweight belt, he looked as good as ever. In an attempt to stay active, he returned nine weeks later to defend the newly won belt against Anthony Smith. He went the full 25-minutes with Smith but was never in any danger.

To say it's an uphill battle for Santos may be overstating it. Per BestFightOdds, Jones is as high as a -714 favorite.

While there may not be a reason to suspect Jones will struggle, big upsets have happened before and Santos has the power to end a fight with one strike at any moment. He will have to throw caution to the wind if he wants to shock the world.

It can be a disappointment Jones doesn't appear to have an equal in the division just yet, but there are only so many times you get the opportunity to witness him in action. This is one of those times.