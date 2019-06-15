Pros and Cons of WWE Having an Offseason

8 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

What time of the year would WWE's offseason be? There's no weather to factor in and determine it, so when would be the best time?

How long should the offseason be? Is one month too much, or too little? And does that apply to everyone, or just the wrestlers and the production crew responsible for putting on the in-ring shows?

If it doesn't apply to non-wrestlers, what should the video editing staff and others do in the meantime? Do they get paid to do nothing, or do they have to learn other skills to do in the meantime?

How does this offseason work with wrestlers who were missing time from injuries? What about their contracts?

Do championship title reigns continue to count during that time off, or does the count of days as champion stop during the hiatus?

All these questions and so many more would have to be addressed, and there are no obvious right answers, so it would take years upon years of experimentation for WWE to find the right formula, if that is even possible at all.

This is why this issue is not as cut and dry as looking at the positives and saying it should be done. Anybody can say they'd love to work a job where they didn't have to show up as often and still got paid, which would be great for all sorts of reasons, but the negatives and risks are why WWE hasn't implemented an offseason and may never get around to it.

Instead, it seems the only compromise is trying to cycle talent, give people time off, and have certain wrestlers not have to participate on as many house shows, but even that doesn't solve the problem of burnout from a viewer's perspective.

It's a delicate balancing act that nobody has found the proper solution to, but in the interest of helping both fans and talent, as well as improving the overall quality of WWE's business model and future sustainability, it's always worth discussing and trying to find new answers to.

Hopefully, someone will crack the code sooner or later, and all parties can benefit from the positives this would yield without suffering from the backlash and potential pitfalls that make it such a risky endeavor to even try.

