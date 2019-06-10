WWE Raw Preview: Super ShowDown Fallout and More for June 10 Episode

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in the rearview mirror, and matches already announced for Stomping Grounds on June 23, Raw hits the USA Network airwaves Monday night seeking to advance storylines and set up contests that will compel fans to tune in.

It's something the company has not been terribly successful with of late, though.

After another failed attempt at cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase, what kind of mood will Brock Lesnar be in if he actually shows up on the flagship show? More importantly, will universal champion Seth Rollins even have time to celebrate his successful Friday given the announcement of his next pay-per-view title defense?

Speaking of title defenses, what will the show hold for Becky Lynch, who will put her Raw Women's Championship up for grabs against Lacey Evans?

Find out what to expect from Monday's broadcast with this preview of the June 10 episode of WWE Raw.

Matches and Segments On Tap

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defend against The Revival





Miz TV with United States champion Samoa Joe

A Triumphant Beastslayer

Rollins not only successfully defended his Universal Championship against Baron Corbin in the opening contest of Super ShowDown, but he also thwarted an attempt by Lesnar to take his title via Money in the Bank.

Monday night begins the road to Stomping Grounds and a rematch with Corbin, but The Beastslayer will have to watch carefully for a vengeful Lesnar seeking the championship gold that eluded him Friday.

With Lesnar not officially advertised for a show that falls on the same night as Game 5 of the NBA Finals, it is unlikely he makes an appearance. That opens Rollins up to the fury of Corbin, who was dismayed by the referee's involvement in the finish of his match Friday afternoon and will look to make a statement ahead of his championship rematch.

That does not bode well for Rollins, especially as WWE Creative continues to build Corbin into one of the premier villains on the Raw roster.

The Latest from The Man and The Sassy Southern Belle

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Lacey Evans at Stomping Grounds. Ahead of that championship clash, Lynch has been able to remain fairly dominant in her feud with Evans, dropping her after a match with Charlotte Flair on last week's show.

Much like Corbin in his quest for the Universal Championship, expect Evans to get the upper hand Monday to put heat on her ahead of the rematch that will either make or break her star.

Preferably that upper hand comes at the end of a Woman's Right.

Shane McMahon Celebrates

Friday, Shane McMahon did what event Triple H and The Undertaker could not: he defeated Roman Reigns in the center of the ring.

He also blocked numerous spears and was inexplicably booked like a competent wrestler, so there is no accounting for terrible writing.

Anyway, McMahon will roll into Raw Monday night to celebrate his victory over The Big Dog, presumably accompanied by the man who was responsible for the win, Drew McIntyre.

With Reigns slated to face McIntyre on June 23, a brawl between the two is not out of the question. Expect The Big Dog to pummel McIntyre and maybe even get his hands on Shane-O-Mac as he seeks revenge for what went down at Super ShowDown.