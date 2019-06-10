Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser 'Ain't Got a Clue' on Future Amid Arsenal Rumours

Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser 'Ain't Got a Clue' on Future Amid Arsenal RumoursJune 10, 2019
Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has said he does not know where he'll play next season amid rumours linking him with Arsenal this summer.
Per BBC Sport, Fraser said he "ain't got a clue" on his next destination after he played in Scotland's 2-1 win over Cyprus on Saturday in a UEFA European Championship 2020 qualifier.
"The lads have been asking," he added. "I don't know myself so there's no point thinking about it, wherever I'll be, I'll be. I don't know what is happening. I'm not just saying that."
For now, he's only concentrating on Scotland: "Wherever I'll be, if it's Bournemouth or if it's at somebody else, then all you can do is try your best and enjoy football. If you think about anything else, I'll probably have a bad game."
Fraser formed a strong left flank for Scotland alongside Liverpool's Andy Robertson, per Goal's Robin Bairner:
Robin Bairner @RBairner
Fraser and Robertson a combination most Premier League clubs would love down the left. After a slow start, Scotland starting to dominate and most of the incision is coming from them.
Football.London's James Benge expects there to be an update on Arsenal's pursuit of Fraser once the international break comes to an end:
James Benge @jamesbenge
Latest on interest in Ryan Fraser, now in video form. Would not expect this to be a deal that is done very soon, particularly as Arsenal's negotiating position improves the longer this drags into the window. https://t.co/hLo4sKXVMs
The Scots take on Belgium on Tuesday, after which Fraser will have a holiday ahead of next season.
Fraser has just one year left on his contract at the Vitality Stadium, so the Cherries will need to cash in on him this summer if they're to avoid losing him for free.
He enjoyed a superb season, contributing 15 assists and eight goals in all competitions.
Only Eden Hazard assisted more than his 14 in the Premier League, though as football statistician Dave O'Brien demonstrated, Fraser could have been the top playmaker if he had more clinical players finishing off his chances:
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Big chances created in the 2018/2019 Premier League: 🏴 Ryan Fraser (28) 🇧🇪 Eden Hazard (18) 🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah (16) A standout campaign from the Scotsman. 🎯🎯🎯 https://t.co/SF1vZFEk2T
By contrast, Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, the club's top earner and typically most creative player, laid on just three big chances for his team-mates in the Premier League.
Fraser would be a cheaper option than the German, and he'd also likely be an upgrade on the likes of Alex Iwobi, too.
While the 25-year-old might not be a marquee addition, he could be a shrewd purchase for the Gunners.
