Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser 'Ain't Got a Clue' on Future Amid Arsenal Rumours

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has said he does not know where he'll play next season amid rumours linking him with Arsenal this summer.

Per BBC Sport, Fraser said he "ain't got a clue" on his next destination after he played in Scotland's 2-1 win over Cyprus on Saturday in a UEFA European Championship 2020 qualifier.

"The lads have been asking," he added. "I don't know myself so there's no point thinking about it, wherever I'll be, I'll be. I don't know what is happening. I'm not just saying that."

For now, he's only concentrating on Scotland: "Wherever I'll be, if it's Bournemouth or if it's at somebody else, then all you can do is try your best and enjoy football. If you think about anything else, I'll probably have a bad game."

Fraser formed a strong left flank for Scotland alongside Liverpool's Andy Robertson, per Goal's Robin Bairner:

Football.London's James Benge expects there to be an update on Arsenal's pursuit of Fraser once the international break comes to an end:

The Scots take on Belgium on Tuesday, after which Fraser will have a holiday ahead of next season.

Fraser has just one year left on his contract at the Vitality Stadium, so the Cherries will need to cash in on him this summer if they're to avoid losing him for free.

He enjoyed a superb season, contributing 15 assists and eight goals in all competitions.

Only Eden Hazard assisted more than his 14 in the Premier League, though as football statistician Dave O'Brien demonstrated, Fraser could have been the top playmaker if he had more clinical players finishing off his chances:

By contrast, Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, the club's top earner and typically most creative player, laid on just three big chances for his team-mates in the Premier League.

Fraser would be a cheaper option than the German, and he'd also likely be an upgrade on the likes of Alex Iwobi, too.

While the 25-year-old might not be a marquee addition, he could be a shrewd purchase for the Gunners.