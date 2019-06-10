The Most Likely Scenarios for Brock Lesnar Cashing in MITB Contract

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Ever since he won the Money in the Bank briefcase, Brock Lesnar has been making regular appearances on WWE programming to tease when he will cash in his contract for a title shot.

We thought he was going to cash in last Monday on Raw but The Beast chose to decimate Seth Rollins with a chair before declaring he would use his title shot at Super ShowDown.

When he arrived during the Friday pay-per-view, The Beastslayer quickly turned the tables and beat him to the ground with a steel chair to prevent the cash-in from taking place.

This means Lesnar is still the most dangerous man in WWE because he can show up at any time to claim his title shot and potentially win the Universal or WWE Championship.

Let's take a look at the most likely scenarios for him to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.