The Most Likely Scenarios for Brock Lesnar Cashing in MITB Contract

The Most Likely Scenarios for Brock Lesnar Cashing in MITB ContractJune 10, 2019
Ever since he won the Money in the Bank briefcase, Brock Lesnar has been making regular appearances on WWE programming to tease when he will cash in his contract for a title shot.
We thought he was going to cash in last Monday on Raw but The Beast chose to decimate Seth Rollins with a chair before declaring he would use his title shot at Super ShowDown.
When he arrived during the Friday pay-per-view, The Beastslayer quickly turned the tables and beat him to the ground with a steel chair to prevent the cash-in from taking place.
This means Lesnar is still the most dangerous man in WWE because he can show up at any time to claim his title shot and potentially win the Universal or WWE Championship.
Let's take a look at the most likely scenarios for him to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.
SummerSlam
SummerSlam is WWE's second-largest event of the year after WrestleMania, so management is going to be looking for ways to make it memorable.
The show is still more than two months away on August 11. No matches have been booked yet, but there is a good chance The Beast shows up with his briefcase in hand.
Lesnar has worked every SummerSlam event since 2012 so the odds of him missing this one are slim. He has no clear rivals right now other than Rollins, but that might not be who he chooses to face for a title.
Many have suspected WWE emphasizing the feud between Rollins and Lesnar so much is a red herring and he will actually choose to face Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.
In the end, it doesn't matter who he faces because he is probably going to end up with another title he can take home to his farm until he feels like wrestling again.
WrestleMania 36
A comedic moment was made out of Paul Heyman informing an unknowing Lesnar on Raw a few weeks ago that he had an entire year to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.
This keeps with the perception of The Beast not watching or caring about the product or how the rules work, but it also creates the possibility of him waiting almost an entire year to cash in.
The longest anyone has held on to the briefcase was Carmella at 287 days. Edge comes in a close second with 280 days holding the case.
The precedent has been set for someone to wait a long time for the right opportunity, and with Lesnar being a part-time Superstar, not knowing when he will decide to show up adds some mystery to the situation.
After a few months of not being talked about, a lot of fans will forget The Beast even has the briefcase, so it will be a bigger surprise when he cashes in.
Could WrestleMania 36 on April 5 next year be the moment Lesnar makes his move?
A Completely Random Night
The best cash-ins are the ones we don't see coming. When the MITB winner shows up out of nowhere to claim their title shot, it usually makes for a more exciting moment.
The best way WWE can use Lesnar is for shock value. He should go away for a few months and the company should avoid talking about him or the briefcase during that time.
After Rollins or Kingston get done with an especially grueling title defense in something like an Elimination Chamber or Hell in a Cell match, Lesnar should capitalize and claim the championship for himself.
Another way to do this would be on a random episode of Raw or SmackDown when nobody is expecting it. A PPV is one thing, but having a surprise like this on a meaningless weekly show might help increase ratings for a short time.
WWE keeps acting like Lesnar is going to announce when he will use his title shot, but that seems like a ruse because management knows a surprise cash-in is more entertaining for everyone.