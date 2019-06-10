Cristiano Ronaldo 'Asked Me to Come to Juventus,' Says Matthijs de Ligt

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo asked Matthijs de Ligt to join Juventus after Portugal's 1-0 UEFA Nations League final win over Netherlands on Sunday, the defender has revealed.

Ronaldo approached De Ligt at the final whistle and the pair shared a laugh.

De Ligt told NOS (h/t MailOnline's Will Griffee) what happened: "He asked me to come to Juventus. I was a little shocked by that question. That's why I laughed. I didn't understand him at first."

The Ajax starlet has been linked with a move to the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool this summer.

"Now I will go on vacation. I'll think carefully about what is best for me and then I'll decide," he added. "For a young player like me, it's important to go to a club where I can play consistently. That's the main issue."

Goncalo Guedes scored the decisive goal in Portugal's win at the Estadio do Dragao, and it was a moment to forget for De Ligt as he was nutmegged in the build-up:

He also conceded a penalty against England in the semi-final.

However, in that match he atoned for his error by heading home the equaliser before the Oranje went on to win 3-1 after extra time:

Football statistician Dave O'Brien shared his numbers from the semi-final:

Given De Ligt is only 19, it's natural that he's not yet the finished article and such errors are still part of his game.

He's an incredible prospect, though, so it's little wonder Europe's elite have taken a keen interest in him.

Ronaldo's Juventus side could use him. Though their record of 30 goals conceded was the best in Serie A this season, it was the most they've shipped since the 2010-11 campaign.

Andrea Barzagli is hanging up his boots at the age of 38 this summer, too, while Giorgio Chiellini will be 35 in August.

Juve have been grooming Daniele Rugani to succeed their veteran centre-backs, but he has not been especially convincing.

De Ligt not only has more potential than the 24-year-old, he's arguably already operating at a higher level.