Sergio Ramos Happy 'World-Class' Eden Hazard Has Joined Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said he's pleased Eden Hazard will be wearing all white next season following the Belgium international's signing from Chelsea.

Hazard joined Los Blancos on Friday in a €100 million (£89 million) move, and the Blues could be set to receive a further €69.4 million (£60 million) in add-ons.

Per Goal, Ramos was asked if he was excited at the prospect of playing with Hazard next season and joked: "He is coming to play with us, we were already here, right? I'm happy. I think it's a great signing. He is a world-class player. It is good to reinforce the squad."

The 28-year-old has joined on the back of one of his best campaigns with Chelsea.

It was his most prolific, with 21 goals in all competitions. He also produced 17 assists as Chelsea finished third in the Premier League, reached the Carabao Cup final and won the UEFA Europa League.

Goal gave some insight into the numbers behind his career at Stamford Bridge:

Real struggled last season following the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo and scored just 63 goals in La Liga. During Ronaldo's nine campaigns their lowest tally was 94, which was also the only year they failed to reach 100 league goals in that time.

Between the arrival of Hazard and fellow summer signing Luka Jovic, Los Blancos will hope they can be as potent in the final third next season as they were when Ronaldo was in their ranks.

The Belgium captain brings more than just his direct attacking output, too.

As football presenter and reporter Kelly Somers observed, he's a thrilling player to watch and one who can conjure moments of magic:

In that regard, he might also help to replace the excitement Ronaldo produced at the Bernabeu, particularly in his early seasons.

With Hazard and Jovic's signatures secured, Real can now focus on reinforcing other areas of the team—a midfielder and a successor to Marcelo at left-back perhaps being the priorities.