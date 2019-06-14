4 Possible Ideas for Where WWE Takes Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House Gimmick

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Bray Wyatt has taken WWE by storm with his genius work in the Firefly Fun House. Each week, he has been one of the most entertaining aspects of Raw, repeating the segments to similar effect on SmackDown Live.

He has molded together the typical young children's entertainment formula with a dark foreboding threat that makes even his friendliest smile seem sinister.

What started as a bizarre, fresh look at Wyatt has turned into required viewing each week. It is the most creative story WWE has going, and it feels like nothing else the company has done before.

At this point, though, particularly given the expected limited attention span of the WWE Universe, something needs to change. The Eater of Worlds cannot just sit back with this scheduled segment for the next year.

This leaves the question of when will Wyatt take the next step. He could get back in the ring tomorrow, but that would be fairly jarring. He could also add more variety and character to his act.

Whatever he does, some amount of evolution is needed. WWE knows it, and Wyatt knows it. How will the two sides come together to keep people invested in the Firefly Fun House?

There are four clear avenues for the immediate future.