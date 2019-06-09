David Ortiz Hospitalized After Being Shot at Nightclub in Dominican Republic

David Ortiz Hospitalized After Being Shot at Nightclub in Dominican RepublicJune 10, 2019
Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot in the leg Sunday in the Dominican Republic, according to Felix Durán Mejia, a spokesman for the Dominican National Police, via CNN's Anyi Lizardo and Amir Vera.
Durán Mejia confirmed to CNN that Ortiz was shot in the back in "an incident that took place at Dial Discotheque in Santo Domingo." Durán Mejia said Ortiz was shot by a motorcyclist who approached Ortiz directly. Durán Mejia said that when Ortiz was shot, "the bullet went through his stomach."
ESPN's Marly Rivera provided more details regarding details of the incident:
Marly Rivera @MarlyRiveraESPN
This is what we know: David Ortiz was shot at a club/rest. in Santo Domingo; was taken to a local clinic. An attending doctor told our colleague @dSoldevila the bullet hit him in the lower back, went through-and-through. He's currently in surgery; doctors say he's out of danger.
"They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred," Ortiz's father, Leo, told ESPN's Enrique Rojas.
According to Hoy's Dionisio Soldevila (h/t the Boston Globe's Alex Speier), the chief of police said Ortiz is in stable condition. CDN 37 reported (h/t Chris Villani) there is a suspect in custody.
CDN 37 @CDN37
La herida de @davidortiz fue en una pierna y uno de los responsable fue detenido. El ex pelotero fue sacado del lugar en una unidad del @Sistema911_RD https://t.co/lwM8GDbTto
The Red Sox reportedly don't have any information about the incident, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.
The Santo Domingo native spent parts of 20 seasons in the majors, including 14 with Boston from 2003 to 2016. He helped the team win three World Series titles while earning 10 All-Star selections.
Since his retirement in 2016, Ortiz has worked as a studio analyst for Fox Sports.
