David Ortiz Hospitalized After Being Shot at Nightclub in Dominican Republic

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2019

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 9: Former designated hitter David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox is introduced with the World Series trophy during a 2018 World Series championship ring ceremony before the Opening Day game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 9, 2019 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot in the leg Sunday in the Dominican Republic, according to Felix Durán Mejia, a spokesman for the Dominican National Police, via CNN's Anyi Lizardo and Amir Vera.

Durán Mejia confirmed to CNN that Ortiz was shot in the back in "an incident that took place at Dial Discotheque in Santo Domingo." Durán Mejia said Ortiz was shot by a motorcyclist who approached Ortiz directly. Durán Mejia said that when Ortiz was shot, "the bullet went through his stomach."

ESPN's Marly Rivera provided more details regarding details of the incident:

"They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred," Ortiz's father, Leo, told ESPN's Enrique Rojas.

According to Hoy's Dionisio Soldevila (h/t the Boston Globe's Alex Speier), the chief of police said Ortiz is in stable condition. CDN 37 reported (h/t Chris Villani) there is a suspect in custody.

The Red Sox reportedly don't have any information about the incident, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

The Santo Domingo native spent parts of 20 seasons in the majors, including 14 with Boston from 2003 to 2016. He helped the team win three World Series titles while earning 10 All-Star selections.

Since his retirement in 2016, Ortiz has worked as a studio analyst for Fox Sports.

