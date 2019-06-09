Danny Rose Doesn't 'Know What the Future Holds' at Tottenham

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Being a Tottenham Hotspur player beyond this summer is far from guaranteed for Danny Rose. The left-back gave a few reasons why he might move on after playing in England's penalty shoot-out victory over Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Rose spoke to Sky Sports News:

"I don't know what the future holds now. I'm looking forward to a break. If I'm back at Tottenham next season, great, if I'm not - great. I'll just have to wait and see. It's not about regular first-team football. I know my age and I know how the club's run in terms of if you get to a certain age they might look to ship you on."

The idea of Rose being moved on because of his age naturally weighs on the 28-year-old's mind. However, the issue of playing time is a bigger one for the left-back: "Last season I didn't play as much as I wanted. This season I've played quite a bit, it's been really good."

While Rose has fought his way back to relevance for club and country, his place is far from secure at Tottenham. Not when 19-year-old Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon has refused to sign a new deal with the Cottagers and "made it clear he wants to join Spurs," according to David Hytner of The Guardian.

Sessegnon is a gifted winger who can also play left-back. Like Rose, he's an exceptional athlete, but one who would offer more in the final third.

Meanwhile, Wales international Ben Davies is still on the books as a capable defender with the engine and technique to be an asset going forward. Even so, Rose is an invaluable member of the Tottenham defence when fit and on form.

His athleticism, energy and skill make him an invaluable outlet in attacking areas. He provides necessary width for a Tottenham squad otherwise geared to funnel play through the middle.

Rose's recovery pace and aggression as a tackler also make him a solid presence defensively. There are few full-backs as competent in both phases of the game.

Those attributes made Rose a key figure as Spurs reached the final of this season's UEFA Champions League. He also played his part as England finished third in the Nations League.

Yet despite his talent, this isn't the first time Rose has cast doubt on his future as a Tottenham player. He gave an interview to Dave Kidd of The Sun in 2017, during which he questioned how much he and his Spurs teammates get paid.

Spurs have a decision to make this summer regarding Rose's immediate future. If the north London club is willing to pay as much as £45 million for Sessegnon, it may be time to move Rose on.

Handing more starts to Davies could also make selling Rose a tempting idea. It would make sense for a club about to incur the cost of completing a move to a new stadium this season.

Even so, keeping a defender as dependable as Rose may be the better way for Spurs to maintain their place among the Premier League's top four.