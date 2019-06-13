What If John Cena Shocked the WWE World and Wrestled with AEW?

Credit: WWE.com

Between Jon Moxley's debut at Double or Nothing in May and rumors that CM Punk will join as well, it feels like WWE could have a real competitor on its hands in All Elite Wrestling, especially as the new promotion continues to sign more notable names.

Everyone from Brock Lesnar to Goldberg has reportedly expressed interest in joining the upstart promotion at one point or another. Even if they used their talks with AEW as leverage while negotiating new deals with WWE, it's clear WWE sees AEW as a threat and will do anything to prevent its top talent from leaving for there.

Needless to say, there is virtually no chance of this specific Superstar ending up in AEW because of how he's been positioned as the face of WWE for so long, but what if John Cena shocked the wrestling world and wrestled in AEW?

Cena's status with WWE is in question, at least as an on-air character.

Mind you, there has been zero indication he has contemplated leaving the company, and there isn't any reason to believe he will. He likely still gets paid millions for just being under contract despite not having been a regular on WWE TV in years.

Aside from a one-off appearance at WrestleMania 35 (where he dusted off his old Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick), the 16-time WWE world champion hasn't been seen on SmackDown Live or Raw since before the Royal Rumble in January. He was pulled from the pay-per-view because of an "injury" when in reality he had prior movie commitments.

Cena has been the epitome of a part-timer for the better part of the past four years. His work as United States champion and later feud with AJ Styles were stellar, but nothing else he has done in that time has lit the world on fire.

Fans often speculate what another run for Cena in WWE would look like, and outside of surpassing his and Ric Flair's shared record of 16 world title wins, there isn't much left for him to do. He's feuded with practically everyone on the active roster, young and old, and none of the newer stars feel worthy of a rivalry with him.

The WWE Universe may miss Cena, but it's not like Raw or SmackDown would be any better off with him around full time again. He has essentially become the equivalent to what Hulk Hogan was to WWE by 1993, which is why a move to AEW would be the best thing for him creatively in an alternate universe.

AEW picking up the one guy that embodies sports entertainment to a T would be pure irony. If Cena wanted in on the promotion, surely it wouldn't turn him down because of how huge of a star he is. But he would feel out of place on a roster with Cody, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Pentagon Jr. and other elite athletes.

The new promotion must refrain from signing too many ex-WWE guys. Although Cena isn't going anywhere anytime soon, his arrival in AEW would send the wrong message for what it is trying to accomplish unless he were to change up his character and everything he's ever represented over the course of his career.

On the other hand, considering he's already faced almost every main event player under the WWE banner, journeying over to AEW would provide him with a fresh batch of exciting opponents to work with.

Cena vs. Omega has been a dream match for many for several years. Let's also not forget Cena has history with Moxley and that Jericho and has always jelled with him.

Just imagine Cena standing across the squared circle from The Young Bucks to either team or do battle with them. Cody would push Cena to his limit, while Pentagon Jr. would test the mettle of the Face That Runs the Place in a hardcore match for the ages.

The possibilities would be endless from an in-ring standpoint if Cena were to head to AEW, and from a business standpoint, WWE have no choice but to put forth a more compelling product than it has lately.

This is all pie in the sky until the day comes when a headliner in WWE decides that AEW would be a better fit for them and jumps to the opposition. Moxley is a strong start for AEW, but someone such as Cena or Randy Orton would be an even bigger difference-maker.

In the meantime, Cena finds himself busier than ever between becoming the newly appointed host of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? on Nickelodeon and joining the cast of Fast & Furious 9. Therefore, all we can do is speculate for what the future might hold for him in wrestling.

However, with Cena recently telling TMZ that he's been thinking about retiring from the ring sooner rather than later, the time is now for him to start crossing items off his bucket list and exploring other unprecedented endeavors, starting with AEW.

