Look: Ads Celebrating Blues' Stanley Cup Win Run Before Game 6 of Bruins Series

The city of St. Louis may be getting a bit ahead of itself.

On Sunday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch ran both an Enterprise advertisement celebrating a Blues' Stanley Cup title and a letter from the team's chairman and governor Tom Stillman thanking the city in its online edition for subscribers.

The issue? The Blues haven't actually won the Stanley Cup yet. They currently hold a 3-2 lead over the Boston Bruins.

"Winning the Stanley Cup was a dream come true for so many of you," Stillman wrote in the prematurely released letter. "All of us will remember where we were, what we did and how we felt when the Blues brought the Cup home."

He also revealed the potential parade route.

"We are so very proud of our players, our organization and our fans. And now, together, we can finally say 'We won the Cup for St. Louis,'" Stillman said. "We look forward to celebrating with you as we parade the Cup down Market Street."

The online content coordinator for the paper, Beth O'Malley, apologized for the mistake.

"In preparation for the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final, some of our readers got a sneak peek at what our advertisers are hoping to say to the Blues, the fans and St. Louis," she said. "We apologize for the sneak peek and hope to share their messages with everyone very soon!"

There is bulletin board material, and then there is bulletin board material. You can bet the Bruins players have been made very aware of this little slip-up from the Post-Dispatch and Stillman.