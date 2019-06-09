49ers Rumors: Martin Mayhew to Interview for Texans' GM Job

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Houston Texans are interviewing Martin Mayhew for their general manager vacancy, according to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager.

Mayhew is the San Francisco 49ers' vice president of personnel, taking over the role in January after previously serving as the 49ers' senior personnel executive.

