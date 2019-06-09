49ers Rumors: Martin Mayhew to Interview for Texans' GM Job

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2019

This is a photo of Martin Mayhew of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

The Houston Texans are interviewing Martin Mayhew for their general manager vacancy, according to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager.

Mayhew is the San Francisco 49ers' vice president of personnel, taking over the role in January after previously serving as the 49ers' senior personnel executive.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

