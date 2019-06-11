NBA Lottery Teams with the Quickest Path to Finals Contention

0 of 5

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The NBA's championship race might feel relatively static at times, but it constantly evolves.

While a blockbuster trade or marquee free-agent signing can be the quickest way to shake things up, internal growth can be just as effective. Draft and develop a Stephen Curry or a Giannis Antetokounmpo, and sometimes the rest will take care of itself.

Although there are different ways to enter the fray, common indications often arise early in the process. The most obvious is a young, exciting nucleus, which either becomes a contender on its own or attracts the elite talent that transforms it into one.

That's where our attention lies as we try to identify the non-playoff teams with the quickest paths to Finals contention.

While we've taken the possibilities of offseason additions into account, those can't be the entire basis of the argument. In other words, it takes more than a blank slate to make the cut. Some kind of contender-level (or potential-contender-level) infrastructure must be in place already.

These five teams have it, which could be their ticket to the title race sooner than later.