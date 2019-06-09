WWE News: Randy Orton Calls out IC Champ Finn Balor, Aleister Black on Twitter

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2019

World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton poses for photographers during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super Showdown event in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah late on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images)
AMER HILABI/Getty Images

After taking down Triple H at SuperShowdown, Randy Orton has his eyes focused on beating the future of the business.

Orton called out Finn Balor and Aleister Black on Twitter on Sunday:

Orton has never faced either Black or Balor in one-on-one competition. The only time he and Black have shared a ring was the 2019 Royal Rumble. Balor and Orton competed against each other in a tag team match and a Fatal 4-Way match ahead of competing at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Black has been absent from television since April 15, shooting a series of vignettes that have aired without any real direction of where they're going. The creative team has struggled to find a spot for him on the SmackDown brand since splitting up the team of Black and Ricochet.

Balor is coming off defending his Intercontinental Championship against Andrade at SuperShowdown. He's held the title since defeating Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania in the blow-off of their months-long feud.

Orton has not held a championship since his brief reign as United States champion in 2018. He has not held the Intercontinental Championship since his first reign with the company in 2003.

