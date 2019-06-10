Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Italy's perfect start to the qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2020 is likely to continue when the Azzurri host Bosnia and Herzegovina at Juventus' Allianz Stadium on Tuesday. Roberto Mancini's team is coming off a 3-0 win away to Greece on Saturday, proof of the ample firepower in Italy's ranks.

Lorenzo Insigne, Andrea Belotti and Federico Bernardeschi are all major threats to score, while Jorginho and Marco Verratti ensure the front three won't lack for chances.

Bosnia's own forward line can be prolific, provided AS Roma target man Edin Dzeko is on form. The underrated Muhamed Besic can keep the lines of supply open for coach Robert Prosinecki's squad.

Date: Tuesday, June 11

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (Red Button). ESPN+.

Live Stream: Sky Go. WatchESPN.

Odds (Per Oddschecker)

Italy: 4-7

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 17-2

Draw: 4-1

Insigne was on the scoresheet in Athens, and he is the chief creative fulcrum of Mancini's team. The Napoli forward's perceptive movement, technique and coolness in front of goal will give the Bosnia defence more than the unit can handle.

It helps to have a striker as competent as Belotti to play off. The Torino man is adept at operating with his back to goal and linking with runners from midfield.

Belotti gets the ball quickly because Jorginho keeps the Azzurri on the front foot. The Chelsea pass-master knits possession together from defence through midfield and into the final third.

Those skills have earned the Chelsea midfielder lofty praise from his team-mates:

Jorginho's radar can help pick out the runs from deep of fellow midfielder Nicolo Barella. The Cagliari ace also scored against Greece and is emerging as a marquee presence on the international stage after a fine season in Serie A.

Winning the midfield battle won't be easy against a team with Besic in the engine room. The 26-year-old is a spark plug of tenacity, vision and flair.

He's struggled with injuries since moving to Everton back in 2014. However, the converted centre-back has been working his way back into form during a loan stint with Championship side Middlesbrough:

Besic needs to help Dzeko get back on track after the veteran striker drew a blank during Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Finland. Even at 33, Dzeko is still mobile and aggressive enough in the air to cause Italy a few problems if the supply is consistent.