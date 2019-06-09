Dana White Confirms WWE's Brock Lesnar Is 'Done' with UFC

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Brock Lesnar's decision to retire from UFC was apparently not a negotiating tactic.

UFC President Dana White again confirmed Lesnar does not plan to return to the Octagon in an interview with TMZ Sports.

"He's done. He's made his decision," White said. "I don't know where he is in that other world. ... I know he was looking at doing a new deal with Vince [McMahon] to stay with the WWE. I've always had a good relationship with Brock, we've always dealt really well with each other.

"When you decide or don't decide to fight, it's a decision. You have to mentally be ready to fight. You have to be all in on fighting. If you're not all in, then you shouldn't fight. He made the decision, and it's the right decision."

Lesnar, 41, made a return to MMA at UFC 200 with a unanimous-decision win over Mark Hunt that was later overturned when he tested positive for performance-enhancing substances. The no-contest brought his career record to 5-3 (1 NC), though that undersells Lesnar's impact in the Octagon. He was victorious in five of his first six UFC fights, winning the heavyweight championship in 2008.

A battle with diverticulitis marred the later part of his first run with the company, ultimately leading to him retiring and returning to WWE. Lesnar has been back with WWE since 2012 and works an extremely sparse schedule; he has wrestled only three times in the 2019 calendar year, one of which was a brief Money in the Bank appearance.

In 2018, Lesnar wrestled eight times.